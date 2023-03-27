Anyone looking to improve their vision at night might be interested in a new product launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the NV666 full color 4K HD night vision digital binoculars. Providing 40x magnification together with an 8x digital zoom the binoculars have a range of 600 m and are fitted with a 3 inch HD display and are capable of capturing both photographs and video in both day and night depending on your needs.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Equipped with a 3-inch HD color display, you can clearly see the observed objects! Equipped with transparent interface, you can observe changes in real time through the interface, and adjust the brightness, exposure and other parameters. You can view the current mode, number of photos remaining, time remaining to shoot, night vision mode, infrared mode, available storage space (for pics or video), shooting resolution (of pics or video), remaining battery power (for now or for when it will die), current time (in am/pm), etc.”

“With a viewing distance of up to 600 meters, our night vision goggles are perfect for anyone looking to explore the great outdoors in low-light conditions. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or on a night hunting mission, our goggles will provide you with unmatched visibility and accuracy, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.”

If the NV666 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the NV666 Full color 4K HD night vision digital binoculars project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Full color 4K HD night vision digital binoculars, jump over to the official NV666 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

