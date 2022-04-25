Duovox Mate Pro 2K night vision camera $599

If you are searching for a camera capable of exceptional lowlight photography you may be interested in the Duovox Mate Pro. The most advanced TrueColor night vision camera currently available. Equipped with a next-generation Sony STARVIS 2 CMOS Sensor the camera can capture subjects up to 1000 feet away into 2K full-colour resolutions. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $150,000 thanks to 250 backers with still 32 days remaining.

“Duovox Mate Pro’s powerful night vision is made possible by an exclusive custom-made state-of-the-art imaging sensor by Sony — the Sony STARVIS 2 1/1.8’’ Back-Illuminated CMOS Image Sensor. The ultra-low pixel density sensor — just like on Sony’s own $3,500 a7S III — captures high-quality video with reduced noise and improved clarity along with impressive sensitivity. Duovox Mate Pro uses the latest Sony 1/1.8” day-night real-time imaging sensor to capture clear video in 2K and stunning 5MP (in JPEG & RAW) images with resolutions of 3200×1800, with the highest dynamic range ever seen in a handheld camera — over 22 stops!”

Assuming that the Duovox Mate Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Duovox Mate Pro night vision camera project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $599 or £468 (depending on current exchange rates).

2K Night vision camera

“Using advanced AI algorithms trained on millions of night-time photographs, and in-body optimization based on what you’re photographing, Duovox Mate Pro pulls the most detail out of a scene without introducing digital noise. Algorithmic adjustments to parameters such as saturation and contrast help balance brightness in an image, improving clarity. And dedicated noise reduction instantly processes the image to reduce noise at levels never seen before for the clearest picture.”

“Gone are the days when you needed a Hollywood budget, lights, crews, and expensive cameras to capture night scenes. Duovox Mate Pro gives you HD true color night vision in an easy-to-use point-and-shoot setup. No matter the environment, Duovox Mate Pro delivers a crystal clear picture as bright as day — people won’t believe you when you say you shot it at night! You’re out in the woods. At 4 AM. There’s no moon, just some stars in the sky. And the sky is cloudy. You can’t even see your friend walking in front of you… But Duovox Mate Pro can see through the darkness, and offer a clear, true-color 2K video of your surroundings — without a flash! Down to 0.0001 lux, equivalent to an overcast, moonless night sky.”

Source : Kickstarter

