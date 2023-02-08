Lenovo and WEKA join forces to accelerate next-generation AI Analytics

Lenovo and WEKA have this week announced a new partnership that sees the global brands join forces to focus on offering solutions for next-generation AI data management architectures and performance intensive workloads. New Lenovo ThinkSystem Ready Nodes for WEKA Software combine Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with WEKA Data Platform software for “scalable, high-performance software defined storage solutions” explains the press release.

Next-generation AI

“Modern data management solutions need to be reliable, security enhanced, and able to meet the performance and scalability demands of next-generation workloads. As part of Lenovo’s expanding data management investments and momentum, Lenovo will combine WEKA’s ultra-high-performance, hybrid cloud data platform software with its industry-leading Lenovo ThinkSystem servers to deliver an exceptionally powerful, high-performance and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics.

We use Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with WEKA Data Platform software as the foundation for our high-performance computing environment for the processing of sensitive data,” said Dr. Roberto Fabbretti, Ph.D., Director of the Computing and Research Support Division at the University of Lausanne. “The processing of medical or sensitive data is subject to increasingly stringent legal and technical constraints. We find these two partners to be particularly attentive to these issues and are among the few providers of products that can combine very high performance with strong data security. These types of platforms form the powerful, scalable, reliable, and secure data infrastructure that underpins SENSA, our next-generation data processing and analytics platform, which is accelerating biomedical research and discovery throughout Switzerland.”

Source : Lenovo





