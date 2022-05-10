TerraMaster introduces new professional NAS storage solutions and Partner Program

TerraMaster has this week announced the launch of its new Partner Program created to provide worldwide partners with access to the companies latest NAS and Thunderbolt 3 Series storage solutions via exclusive deals and discounts. Being a TerraMaster Partner Program will also provide avenues to facilitate training for operating TerraMaster storage solutions and Partners that sell TNAS and TDAS monthly will receive corresponding marketing support fees.

As well as the Partner Program TerraMaster has also introduced nine new Professional NAS storage solutions in the form of additions to the TX-423 Series, FX-423 Series, UX-423 Series, and DX-Thunderbolt 3 ranges. More details are listed below :

TerraMaster Professional NAS Storage

– TerraMaster TX-423 Series: The TX-423 Series is a compact desktop-class 2.5GbE NAS, designed for workloads requiring high throughput and low latency. TerraMaster launches the new T12-423 12-bay, T9-423 9-bay, and T6-423 6-bay NAS products.

– TerraMaster FX-423 Series: The FX-423 Series is designed to meet the needs of resource-constrained IT professionals. The FX-423 Series products are simple, modern, affordable, and flexible to meet different needs and applications. TerraMaster launches the new F4-423 4-bay and F2-423 2-bay NAS products.

– TerraMaster UX-423 Series: The UX-423 Series are rackmount high-performance NAS products, designed for businesses requiring efficient productivity and centralized data management. TerraMaster launches the U8-423 8-bay and U4-423 4-bay NAS products.

– TerraMaster DX-Thunderbolt3 Series: The DX-Thunderbolt3 Series are high-speed, large-capacity DAS products designed for professionals. It is suitable for demanding users like video editors, animators, and content creators. TerraMaster launches the new D16-Thunderbolt3 16-bay and D8-Thunderbolt3 8-bay DAS products.

