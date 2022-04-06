Build a silent home media center with the new QNAP HS-264 NAS

QNAP has this week introduced a new network attached storage system perfect for creating home media centers thanks to its silent design. The aptly named HS-264 Silent NAS is equipped with dual 2.5GbE, dual 4K HDMI and powered by an Intel Quad-core CPU supported by 8GB of memory although unfortunately this is not expandable to any larger size. The silent NAS is capable of accepting two 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps hard drives or SSDs with two 2.5 Gigabit (2.5G/1G/100M) ports.

HS-264-8G: Set-top model, 2x hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive bays, Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, 8 GB memory (not expandable), 2x 2.5GbE Gigabit ports (2.5G/1G/100M), 2x HDMI output, and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

Silent home media center

“Designed as a multimedia center for digital homes, the HS-264 provides various apps and utilities (such as QuMagie, Video Station, Music Station, and Plex Media Server) for storing and enjoying all your photos, videos, and music. High performance and streaming quality are ensured by an Intel® Celeron® N5105 quad-core processor and two 2.5GbE ports, while the dual HDMI 2.0 (4K @60Hz) output enables you to use the HS-264 as a Home Theater PC for an amazing entertainment experience.”

“The new HS-264 continues the lineage of QNAP’s unique silent and fanless NAS series, which combines the strengths of a traditional NAS with a modern set-top box design” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With network streaming and dual HDMI output, multimedia can be enjoyed throughout the house on various devices in 4K quality. An assortment of rich apps for multimedia, backup and storage are also available, making the HS-264 an incredible choice for home users.”

“The HS-264 includes various rich multimedia applications. Users can easily access, store, and manage their photos, videos, and audio files with QuMagie, Video Station, and Music Station. The HS-264 also supports Plex multimedia streaming, or streaming to Android TV, Apple TV, mobile devices, and DLNA devices. Users can also take hands-on control of the HS-264 with the QNAP RM-IR004 remote control.”

Source : QNAP

