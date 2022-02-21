DNA sequencing world record set by Stanford University researchers

Researchers at Stanford University have set a Guinness World Record for DNA sequencing. The world record has set a benchmark for workflows using artificial intelligence and exhilarated computer and was possible thanks to support from NVIDIA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California at Santa Cruz.

The Guinness World Record for DNA sequencing was accomplished in just 5 hours and 2 minutes a blood sample from a critical-care patient to be processed and a genetic disorder diagnosis provided in the same day.

DNA sequencing world record

“The landmark study behind the world record was led by Dr. Euan Ashley, professor of medicine, of genetics and of biomedical data science at the Stanford School of Medicine. Collaborators include researchers from Stanford, NVIDIA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Google, Baylor College of Medicine and the University of California at Santa Cruz.

“I think we are in unanimous agreement that this is nothing short of a miracle,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA, at the event. “This is an achievement that did go down in the history books, and will inspire another five and 10 years of fantastic work in the digital biology revolution, in which genomics is driving at the forefront.”

“To accelerate every step — from Oxford Nanopore’s AI base calling to variant calling, where scientists identify the millions of variants in a genome — the researchers relied on the NVIDIA Clara Parabricks computational genomics application framework. They used a GPU-accelerated version of PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant, a pipeline developed by Google and UC Santa Cruz’s Computational Genomics Laboratory.”

“The recognition was awarded by a Guinness World Records adjudicator Wednesday at Stanford University’s Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center, named for NVIDIA’s founder and CEO, a Stanford alumnus.”

Source : NVIDIA : NEJoM

