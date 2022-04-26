New Vivo X80 and X80 Pro smartphones unveiled

We recently heard a rumor about the new Vivo X80 smartphone, the handset is now official and there are two models in the range, the X80, and X80 Pro.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, there will be two processor options for the handset, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The device will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and also 256GB or 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The new Vivo X80 Pro will feature a range of cameras including a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The handset also comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it features 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Vivo X80 has slightly different specifications, this handset comes with a 6.79-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and it comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

There is a 32-megapixel front camera on the Vivo X80 and three cameras on the back, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also features a 4500 mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

The Vivo X80 will start at CNY 3,699 which is about $565, the X80 Pro will start at CNY 5,499 which is about $840 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

