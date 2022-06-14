Vivo X80 Pro rumored to cost €1,100 in Europe

The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones are expected to launch in Europe this week, they are already available in China and India.

Now it looks like we have some details on the pricing of the handsets in Europe, the Vivo X80 Pro will apparently retail for €1,110. Of course, this price has yet to be confirmed and we will have full pricing details on the device this week.

As a reminder the Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, there will be two processor options for the handset, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The new Vivo X80 Pro will feature a range of cameras including a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The handset also comes with a 4700 mAh battery and it features 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 has slightly different specifications, this handset comes with a 6.79-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and it comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

Source GSM Arena

