Vivo X80 smartphone leaked

It looks like Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo X80, the details of the handset were posted on Twitter by Ishan Agarwal.

The new Vivo X80 smartphone will come with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution,

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile processor and it will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage options 256GB and 512GB.

The device will feature a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls, the handset will come with OriginOS Ocean.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Vivo VX80 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Vivo X80 Full Specs ➡️ Dimensity 9000

12GB LPDDR5, 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1

4500mAH

80W Wired Charging

6.78” 1080p 120Hz AMOLED 388 PPI

32MP Front Camera

50MP Main 1/1.56” F/1.75 Aperture

12MP Portrait Telephoto

12MP Ultrawide

165×75.2×8.3mm

205g

Optical In-Screen FPS

OriginOS Ocean pic.twitter.com/Tn2hDPHvM6 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 22, 2022

Source Ishan Aharwal

