Vivo Y21G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y21G and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD resolution.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Vivo Y21G smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, the handset comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12 and it features FunTouchOS 12.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras with a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

The two rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Vivo Y21Gsmartphone will be available in a choice of two different colors, Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue and the handset will retail for INR 13,990, which is about $185 at the current exchange rate. There are no details as yet on when it will be available in some other countries.

Source GSM Arena

