New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is now official and the car comes with a retro look that takes design inspiration from previous models, it also features the latest technology and is built on the new body-on-frame GA-F platform.

The new Land Cruiser will come with a 2.8 litre diesel engine and there will also be an electrified model with mild hybrid technology, this model will launch in early 2025.

Toyota today proudly reveals the all-new Land Cruiser, a model that draws directly on the original qualities that have made the Land Cruiser name synonymous with strength and reliability for more than 70 years.

The legendary Land Cruiser DNA has been combined with new technologies to deliver higher levels of performance both off-road and in every-day use. The result strengthens Land Cruiser’s global reputation for being transport you can trust to get you safely to your destination, and bring you home again, in the toughest conditions.

Toyota will open pre-sales of the new Land Cruiser for European customers in October, with first vehicle deliveries expected in the first half of 2024.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Land Cruiser over at the Toyota website at the link below, the car looks very impressive from the photos.

Source Toyota



