Toyota showcases sustainable technologies at Goodwood

Toyota has showcased a range of sustainable tenologies at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the carmaker showed off a wide range of vehicles at the festival, including their prototype hydrogen rally car, the Toyota GR Yaris H2.

Last weekend’s event hosted the UK debut of the GR Yaris H2, a prototype rally car which uses hydrogen fuel in an internal combustion engine – a development of the three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbo petrol unit featured in the production GR Yaris. At the same time as it significantly reduces tailpipe carbon emissions, the powertrain maintains the sound and feel that are traditionally part of the excitement of watching and participating in motorsport.

The hydrogen theme continued with the first UK appearance of the GR H2 Racing Concept. This hydrogen-engine prototype has been developed with future competition in mind, notably a top H2 category proposed for the Le Mans 24 Hours. The car featured in a static display at the festival, alongside the GR010 Hybrid, which has been a dominant force in the FIA World Endurance Championship since the introduction of the Le Mans Hypercar category in 2021.

The festival programme also included speed runs by a Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO running on a synthetic fuel. Earlier this year, the car demonstrated the potential of this technology, competing in the gruelling Nürburgring 24 Hours.

You can find out more information about the new GR Yaris H2 hydrogen powered rally car and the other sustainable motorsport and car technologies over at Toyota’s website at the link below.

Source Toyota



