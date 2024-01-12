New Toyota GR Yaris debuts at 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

The new Toyota GR Yaris debuted at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon and the car gets several upgrades over the previous model, it now comes with 280 horsepower (206 kW) and 390 Nm of torque.

The various other upgrades including a new eight-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, plus a redesigned interior, improved suspension, and more.

The new Toyota GR Yaris makes its world debut today at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, benefiting from technical, design and construction enhancements that promise to deliver an even greater driving experience.

The GR Yaris met with such praise and enthusiasm on its launch, Toyota might have considered its work was done. Here was a car that at a stroke stormed to the top of the hot-hatch segment, a rally-born, thoroughbred machine that left all competitors in its wake.

Think again: this was in fact just the start of the story. In the three years since the first car came off the line, intensive efforts have been invested in making it even better: more powerful, more responsive, more engaging and – believe it – more rewarding to drive.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota GR Yaris over at the Toyota website at the link below, the car will be available in Europe this summer, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals