Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 received FIA homologation

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has announced that the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 has received FIA homologation and it will now be able to take part in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Previously Toyota has been racing their GR Yaris Rally1 hybrid, in the FIA World Endurance Championship and now customers will be able to use the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

With the granting of the homologation certificate, distribution of the GR Yaris Rally2 can now begin to customers all over the world. The commemorative first car is scheduled to be delivered to ROOKIE Racing, led by Morizo, while four teams are set to participate in Rallye Monte-Carlo from January 25-28 with the GR Yaris Rally2.

The first four-wheel drive sports car to be developed exclusively by Toyota for 20 years, the GR Yaris was created by TGR with a mission to win in the WRC. Rather than a car made for TGR to win, the GR Yaris Rally2 is a car made for customers to win: this is the start of our new challenge.

The car made its public debut at Rally Japan in 2022, when Morizo took the wheel and measured its performance. Since then, we received a lot of feedback from the many drivers who have tested the Rally2 car on different surfaces and in different conditions. More than 15,000 competition kilometres have been covered, including participation in the Japanese Rally Championship which also served as testing on Japanese roads.

You can find out more details about the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 and the FIA World Championship over at the Toyota website

Source Toyota



