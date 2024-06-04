New Samsung Smart Monitor M8, M7 and M5 Unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of Smart Monitors for 2024, featuring the M8, M7, and M5 models. These monitors are designed to provide a comprehensive multi-device experience, blending smarter entertainment options with enhanced productivity features. The flagship model, the 32” 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8, is powered by the NQM AI processor, which introduces AI upscaling and Active Voice Amplifier Pro to optimize content quality and dialogue clarity. Additionally, the M8 offers a 360 Audio Mode that pairs with Galaxy Buds for an immersive sound experience.

Innovative Features for Health and Convenience

A standout feature across the new Smart Monitor lineup is the Workout Tracker, which syncs with a Galaxy Watch to display real-time health data on the screen. This feature allows users to monitor their workout goals while enjoying their favorite streaming content. The monitors also come preloaded with Smart TV apps and Samsung TV Plus, providing instant access to a wide range of streaming services and live content without the need for a PC or additional devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is available in a 32” size with 4K UHD resolution. The M7 comes in both 32” and 43” sizes, also with 4K UHD resolution, while the M5 is available in 27” and 32” sizes with FHD resolution. Pricing varies depending on the model and size, with the M8 being the premium option. These monitors are available for purchase through Samsung’s official website and authorized retailers.

Specifications

Smart Monitor M8 (M80D model) Size: 32” Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Processor: NQM AI Features: AI upscaling, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, 360 Audio Mode, SlimFit Camera

Smart Monitor M7 (M70D model) Size: 32” and 43” Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 300 nits (Typ.) Response Time: 4ms (GtG)

Smart Monitor M5 (M50D model) Size: 27” and 32” Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Brightness: 250 nits (Typ.) Response Time: 4ms (GtG)



Additional Areas of Interest

For those interested in maximizing creativity and ease of use, Samsung’s ViewFinity series offers a range of monitors optimized for professionals and creatives. These monitors are built with eco-friendly practices and feature vibrant displays with HDR10 support and TÜV-Rheinland-certified Intelligent Eye Care. The ViewFinity S8, S7, and S6 models provide various screen sizes and resolutions to meet diverse needs, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their workspace.

