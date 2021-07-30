New Peugeot 308 SW available to order in the UK

The new Peugeot 308 SW is now available to order in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £25,200, the top model will cost £40,000. The car was made official back in June.

Peugeot have said that the new 308 SW will land in showrooms in early 2022, there will be a choice of two plug in hybrid versions from launch. It will also be available with Peugeot diesel and petrol engines.

The new 308 SW adds a new dimension of practicality and style to the compact estate segment. For the first time ever, the new 308 SW is available with plug-in hybrid technology alongside efficient petrol and diesel engines, allowing buyers to choose the powertrain that best suits their needs.

From launch, customers have a choice between two plug-in hybrid powertrains – a HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 or the more powerful, HYBRID 225 e-EAT8, with both vehicles powered by a 12.4kWh electric battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Both models are capable of up to 39 miles in electric mode under WLTP testing. With CO 2 emissions from 25g/km, the 308 SW HYBRID models are also eligible for a Benefit-in-Kind rate of just 11%, making them ideal for fleet and business users.

Source Peugeot

