New Peugeot 308 SW plug in hybrid unveiled

The new Peugeot 308 SW is now official, the car will be available as a plug in hybrid and also with petrol and diesel engine options.

The car comes with the latest drivers aids and safety technology, the car gets a new design and also a new interior with the latest Peugeot i-Cockpit and more.

The new 308 SW is the latest vehicle to showcase PEUGEOT’s new design language with sharp lines and a dynamic silhouette, and has the brand’s roaring lion’s head logo sitting proudly at the front of the vehicle. With a spacious boot and a modular interior, the new 308 SW offers new levels of versatility and practicality in the compact estate segment.

Inside, the new 308 SW comes with PEUGEOT’s latest i-Cockpit® interior and PEUGEOT’s new connected infotainment system, the i-Connect® Advanced, which brings a smartphone-like user experience to the cockpit. The new 308 SW is also available with the latest semi-autonomous driver assist features and safety technologies.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 308 SW over at Peugeot at the link below, the first deliveries will start early next year. As yet there are no details on pricing of the new car, although pricing for the previous model start at around 23,000.

