New OnePlus Watch 2 Gets Reviewed (Video)

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch that combines robust design, long-lasting battery life, and a suite of health and fitness features without breaking the bank, the recently launched OnePlus Watch 2 might just be what you’re looking for. A recent review by Tech Spurt delves into the nitty-gritty of this device, offering insights that could help you make an informed decision.

Design & Build Quality: A Closer Look

At the heart of the OnePlus Watch 2’s appeal is its design and build quality. Sporting a 47mm stainless steel chassis, this watch presents a chunkier profile that is both substantial and stylish. Initially, its 80g weight might feel hefty, but it quickly becomes part of your daily wear, comfortable and unobtrusive. The watch is available in two finishes: black steel and radiant steel, both of which offer a premium aesthetic without the premium price tag often associated with Wear OS watches.

Durability is a key factor for any wearable, and the OnePlus Watch 2 doesn’t disappoint. Protected by sapphire crystal, the watch face resists scratches, ensuring your device looks pristine for longer. Furthermore, its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, alongside the ability to withstand up to five atmospheres of pressure, speaks volumes about its ruggedness. Not to mention, it has passed military-grade durability tests, adding an extra layer of confidence for the wearer.

Software & Compatibility: Seamless Integration

Pairing your smartphone with the OnePlus Watch 2 is a breeze, thanks to the “Or Health” app. This app not only facilitates easy pairing but also allows for deep customization options. From tweaking the watch faces to adjusting the UI layout and managing notifications, the app puts control right at your fingertips. The watch itself features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, boasting clear and vivid visuals with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Running on Wear OS, it offers Android users a familiar interface, complete with access to essential Google services like Google Wallet, Maps, and Assistant.

Performance & Features: Power Meets Efficiency

One of the most intriguing aspects of the OnePlus Watch 2 is its dual-chipset strategy. This innovative approach pairs a basic chip for low-energy tasks with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for more demanding operations. The result? Optimal battery usage without skimping on performance. Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the extensive tracking features, including step counting, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and a plethora of exercise modes. Additionally, the dual-frequency GPS ensures your location tracking is precise and reliable.

Battery Life: Going the Distance

Battery life is often a deal-breaker for smartwatch users, and here, the OnePlus Watch 2 shines. Its dual-chipset design, coupled with a 500mAh battery, enables up to three days of usage with the always-on display feature and even longer when utilizing power-saving modes. The included charging dock supports fast charging, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected and active.

The OnePlus Watch 2 stands out as a compelling choice for anyone seeking a feature-rich Wear OS smartwatch. It brings together an impressive combination of battery life, durability, and a suite of features, all at a competitive price point. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or simply looking for a reliable smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 isn worth checking out.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



