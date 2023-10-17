Essential Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro tips (Video)

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched recently and they’re packed with features that promise to elevate your smartphone experience. Whether you’re a first-time Pixel user or an experienced Android user, these devices offer a plethora of options to customize, secure, and optimize your daily mobile interactions. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into setup tips, notification settings, smart Android tools, camera features, and even a sneak peek into upcoming features.

The video below from tech Spurt covers a wide range of tips and also new features on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, let’s find out some more details and tips on the handsets.

Setup Tips: Make It Your Own

Personalize Your Device

Long-press on the desktop to access an array of wallpapers and styles that can make your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro truly yours.

Optimize App Grid

Switch the app grid to a 5×5 layout for better space utilization, making it easier to access your most-used apps.

Elevate Visuals on Google Pixel 8 Pro

For Pixel 8 Pro users, changing the screen resolution to full can significantly enhance your visual experience.

Notifications: Stay Informed, Not Overwhelmed

Flash Notifications

Enable flash notifications to make your camera flash or screen blink when you receive a message, ensuring you never miss an important alert.

Now Play

The “Now Play” feature identifies songs playing in the background, adding a soundtrack to your life without the need to Shazam.

Smart Android Tools: Beyond the Basics

Built-in Temperature Sensor

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a built-in temperature sensor, offering a quick way to check environmental conditions.

Live Caption and Translation

The live caption feature can also live-translate videos in different languages, making it easier to consume global content.

Summarize Article (Upcoming)

An upcoming “Summarize Article” feature will condense lengthy articles into bullet points, perfect for those always on the go.

Safety and Security: Peace of Mind

Car Crash Detection and Emergency Sharing

These features can be life-saving in emergency situations, automatically detecting car crashes and sharing your location.

Built-in VPN

The Google One app comes with a built-in VPN, ensuring your online activities remain private.

Camera Features: Capture the Moment

Quick Load

Double-tap the power button to quickly load the camera, so you never miss capturing a moment.

Pro Controls

Shoot images in stunning 50-megapixel resolution with pro controls.

Top Shot

The “Top Shot” feature helps you pick the best shot from a series of images, ensuring your photos are always Instagram-worthy.

Advanced Editing Tools

Reposition people in photos and erase unwanted elements with advanced editing tools.

Upcoming Features: What’s Next?

Magic Compose

An automated message writing feature called “Magic Compose” is in the pipeline.

Video Boost (Pixel 8 Pro Exclusive)

Enhance low-light video quality with the upcoming “Video Boost” feature, exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are more than just smartphones; they’re highly customizable, intelligent devices designed to adapt to your lifestyle. With these tips, you can unlock the full potential of your new Pixel device. Both ahdnsets are now available to buy from Google and you can find out more details here.

