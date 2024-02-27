OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch gets official

OnePlus has launched its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, this latest offering from OnePlus is designed to cater to the needs of tech-savvy individuals who do not want to compromise on style, durability, or performance. Let’s delve into the specifications and features of the OnePlus Watch 2 to understand what sets it apart in the crowded smartwatch market.
The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a robust build, combining a sapphire crystal front, a stainless steel frame, and a plastic back. These materials are carefully chosen to offer a premium look and feel while ensuring durability. The watch measures 47 x 46.6 x 12.1 mm and weighs just 49 grams, making it comfortable for all-day wear. It’s designed to be resilient, with IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H compliance for increased ruggedness, and a waterproof rating of 5ATM, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.
Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the OnePlus Watch 2 promises vivid and clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The high pixel density of ~326 ppi ensures that text and images are sharp and easy to read. Protection is provided by sapphire crystal glass, known for its scratch resistance and durability. The always-on display feature is a convenient touch, allowing users to glance at essential information without the need to wake the device.
