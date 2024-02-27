OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch gets official

OnePlus has launched its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, this latest offering from OnePlus is designed to cater to the needs of tech-savvy individuals who do not want to compromise on style, durability, or performance. Let’s delve into the specifications and features of the OnePlus Watch 2 to understand what sets it apart in the crowded smartwatch market.

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a robust build, combining a sapphire crystal front, a stainless steel frame, and a plastic back. These materials are carefully chosen to offer a premium look and feel while ensuring durability. The watch measures 47 x 46.6 x 12.1 mm and weighs just 49 grams, making it comfortable for all-day wear. It’s designed to be resilient, with IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H compliance for increased ruggedness, and a waterproof rating of 5ATM, allowing it to withstand depths of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the OnePlus Watch 2 promises vivid and clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The high pixel density of ~326 ppi ensures that text and images are sharp and easy to read. Protection is provided by sapphire crystal glass, known for its scratch resistance and durability. The always-on display feature is a convenient touch, allowing users to glance at essential information without the need to wake the device.

At the heart of the OnePlus Watch 2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4 nm process for efficient performance. This is complemented by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps and data. The watch runs on Android Wear OS 4, offering a rich ecosystem of apps and seamless integration with Android smartphones. The OnePlus Watch 2 is well-equipped with a range of connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC for contactless payments. GPS is supported along with GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS for accurate location tracking. The absence of a SIM card slot, radio, and USB port underscores the device’s focus on wireless communication and charging. A comprehensive suite of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyro, barometer, compass, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor, supports a wide range of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Powering the OnePlus Watch 2 is a 500 mAh non-removable battery, which is quite sizeable for a device of this nature, potentially offering multiple days of usage on a single charge. The watch supports 7.5W wired charging, enabling quick and convenient power-ups. The OnePlus Watch 2 is available in two stylish color options: Black Steel and Radiant Steel. Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



