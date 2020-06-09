New OnePlus Smart TVs pricing revealed

OnePlus recently announced that it will soon be launching some new Smart TVs and now we have some information on pricing.

The new OnePlus Smart TVs will be launching in India first and they will be more affordable that the previous model. Pricing will be under ₹20,000 ($265).

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from ₹1X,999.

Can you guess the price🤔

Get notified: https://t.co/UiyKu2a8CU pic.twitter.com/3Z1AdXK6J2 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 9, 2020

OnePlus will make their new range of TVs official at a press event on the 2nd of July 2020, as soon as we get some more details about the devices we will klet you guys know.

Source Android Central

