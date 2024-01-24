New OnePlus 12 smartphones gets reviewed (Video)

Yesterday marked the debut of the OnePlus 12, a smartphone that’s quickly becoming the talk of the tech world for its array of features and competitive edge in pricing. If you’re keen to understand what this buzz is all about, MrWhostheboss’s video review is a must-watch. Here, we distill the essence of his comprehensive analysis, focusing on the phone’s strengths and areas that could use a bit of tweaking.

First impressions are crucial, and the OnePlus 12 makes a memorable one with its striking design. Imagine holding a device with a chrome rail, complemented by a mix of matte and glossy marble textures. Not just that, its camera section glitters, adding a touch of elegance. What’s more? The phone comes with a pre-applied screen protector, an alert slider, and a curved build that feels just right in your hands.

If you are wondering how the OnePlus 12 fares when its screen gets wet, you’ll be pleased to know about its Aqua Touch technology. This feature enhances touchscreen functionality under wet conditions. While it’s not flawless, it’s a thoughtful addition for those rainy days or accidental splashes.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz QHD+ display, boasting a new pixel structure designed for sharper contrast and better readability. Its LTPO 3.0 technology is a boon for energy efficiency, and the display shines bright, literally, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Whether you’re reading an ebook or watching a movie, the display quality is sure to impress.

Battery concerns? The OnePlus 12 addresses them with a 5,400 mAh battery. It supports 50W wireless and 100W wired charging, ensuring you’re never out of juice for long. The inclusion of a power management chip means your battery charges optimally, preserving its health over time.

Oxygen OS4 is the heart of the OnePlus 12’s software experience. You’ll find handy features like screen recording with front camera integration and a quick launch from the fingerprint scanner. While the software is user-friendly, some aspects, such as aesthetic elements and notification handling, could be fine-tuned for a smoother experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the OnePlus 12 is all about speed and efficiency. The Trinity engine, an integral part of this device, optimizes the interaction between hardware and software, enhancing the phone’s overall performance. This means faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and an overall more responsive experience.

The OnePlus 12 is equipped with features like the Pixel Works X7 co-processor and hyperrendering. Add to that an adaptive frame booster and an advanced cooling system, and you have a device that’s ready for intense gaming sessions without breaking a sweat.

The hardware of the OnePlus 12’s camera is solid, but its software processing could use some refinement. The front camera is average, and issues like video stabilization and focus consistency are noticeable. However, the main camera system does a commendable job in most shooting scenarios.

At $799, the OnePlus 12 offers significant value, particularly when stacked against its more expensive counterparts. Its design, battery life, screen, software, and speed are its strong suits. However, the camera performance and the absence of certain AI features found in other flagship phones are notable drawbacks.

As we wrap up, it’s clear that the OnePlus 12 is a significant player in the smartphone market. It offers a balanced experience with a few areas that could be better, especially in the camera department. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a casual user, or somewhere in between, the OnePlus 12 is worth considering for its blend of features and price point.

Source Mrwhostheboss



