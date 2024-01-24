OnePlus 12 smartphone launched globally

The OnePlus 12 launched back in December and now the global version of the handset is also launching. The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch ProXDR display, pushing the boundaries with its 3168×1440 (QHD+) resolution and a high pixel density of 510 ppi. This large screen is complemented by an impressive 19.8:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it one of the brightest screens available.

The 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, supported by LTPO technology, ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness, which is a significant plus for both everyday use and gaming. The screen is protected by the latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus 2, adding durability to its sleek design.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, paired with a choice of 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. This combination promises exceptional performance, whether for multitasking, gaming, or running intensive applications. Storage options are generous, with either 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0, providing ample space for apps, media, and files.

The device runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android™ 14, offering a clean and user-friendly interface. Its 5,400 mAh battery supports 100W SUPERVOOC™ charging, ensuring fast and efficient charging.

The OnePlus 12’s camera setup is a highlight, featuring a primary 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with Optical and Electronic Image Stabilization. The periscope telephoto camera, with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, offers up to 120X Ultra Res Zoom. Additionally, the ultra-wide camera, equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor, broadens the photographic capabilities.

Advanced features such as 8K video recording, Dolby Vision® HDR, and various professional modes underscore the camera’s versatility. The front camera, a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor, ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

The new OnePlus 12 is now available to pre-order and it will go on sale on the 6th of February, pricing for the handset in the UK starts at £840 for the 12GB of RAM model and £899 for the 167GB of RAM model, it comes in two colors, Silky Black and Flow Emerald.

Source OnePlus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals