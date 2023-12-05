OnePlus 12 smartphone gets official

OnePlus has unveiled its new flagship Android smartphone in China, the OnePlus 12, and the handset comes with a 6.82-inch LPTO AMOLED display that features a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, these include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The new OnePlus 12 smartphone comes with a 5,400 mAh battery and it features 10W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, it also comes with 10W reverse charging, plus it has a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a choice of colors which will include, Green, Silver and Black and pricing for the handset in China starts at CNY 4,299 which is about $607, the top model with 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM will cost CNY 5,799 which is about $818. The international version of the handset will be launched in January 2024.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



