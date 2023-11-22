OnePlus 12 to launch globally in January

We previously heard that the new OnePlus 12 smartphone will be made official at a press event on the 4th of December, the event will be held in China and the handset is expected to go on sale in China in December.

According to a recent report, the global launch of the OnePlus 12 smartphone will be in January, the news comes from Max Jambor who posted the details about the launch on Twitter.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED screen with an impressive resolution of 3,168 x 1440 pixels. The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this latest addition to the OnePlus family is anticipated to offer a variety of RAM and storage combinations, potentially extending up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage. While the full range of options remains under wraps, the anticipation is high.

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled with the OnePlus 12’s camera setup. It’s expected to include a trio of high-end cameras: a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Additionally, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera promises to elevate your selfie game and video call clarity. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the global version of the new OnePlus 12 will launch, we will let you know.

Source Max Jambor, GSM Arena



