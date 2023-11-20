OnePlus 12 smartphone coming 4th December

OnePlus has revealed that they will be launching their new OnePlus 12 smartphone on the 4th of December 2023. The handset is expected to get a range of upgrades an also new features over the OnePlus 11 which it will replace.

OnePlus is holding a press event in Shenzhen China on the 4th of December 2023 where they will officially unveil their next-generation flagship smartphones, the handset will be unveiled by the company’s CEO Peter Lau.

So far there are a number of rumored specifications for the OnePlus 12 smartphone, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display that will come with a resolution of 3,168 x 1440 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 mobile processor and it will come with a range of RAM and storage options, possibly up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, the exact options have not been revealed.

The new OnePlus flagship will have a range of high-end cameras, which will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, on the front of the handset there will be a 32-megapixel camera which is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new OnePlus 12 smartphone, we will have more info when it is made official next month.

Source GSM Arena



