OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition unveiled

OnePlus is launching a special edition version of their OnePlus 11 smartphone, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition, as the name suggests the handset is designed after the surface of Jupiter.

Each one of the new OnePlus 11 Limited Jupiter Rock Edition handsets comes with a different pattern on the back, according to OnePlus, this is called 3D microcrystalline rock.

Whilst the handset has a slightly different design it comes with the same specifications as the OnePlus 11, this includes a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

Processing is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and the handset comes with 16GB of RAM and it features 512GB of included storage.

The handset has a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front of the handset. On the rear, we have a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. One the front there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies.

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition comes with Oxygen OS 13 which is based on Android 13 and it features a 5,000 mAh battery, pricing for this new model will start at CNY 4,899 which is about $710 at the current exchange rate. The device is launching in China, as yet there are no details on when it is headed to other countries.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena





