OnePlus 11 5G gets taken apart (Video)

The new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone launched earlier this month, we have already seen some hands-on videos of the handset and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The video below from PBK Reviews gives us a look at the inside of the new OnePlus 11 5G and we get to find out how it is designed.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it features a choice of 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio.

The new OnePlus 11 5G comes with XoygenOS 13 which is based on Android 13 and it has a 5,000 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, these include three rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals