Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



OnePlus 11 5G gets taken apart (Video)

By

OnePlus 11 5G

The new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone launched earlier this month, we have already seen some hands-on videos of the handset and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The video below from PBK Reviews gives us a look at the inside of the new OnePlus 11 5G and we get to find out how it is designed.

Watch this video on YouTube.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it features a choice of 8GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB  of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio.

The new OnePlus 11 5G comes with XoygenOS 13 which is based on Android 13 and it has a 5,000 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras, these include three rear cameras and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets