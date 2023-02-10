OnePlus 11 5G gets reviewed (Video)

The new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone was made official earlier this week and now we get to find out some more details about the handset.

We have already seen an unboxing video of the device and now we have a review video of the new OnePlus smartphone from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video the new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone comes with some impressive specifications and features.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, plus there is a range of RAM and storage options.

These include GB of RAM and 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh dual cell battery and 100W fast charging.

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone has a range of cameras, there are three rear cameras and one camera on the front of the device.

These include a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, and a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for selfies and video chat.

The handset comes in two colors Eternal Green and Titan Black and it will start at £729 in the UK.

