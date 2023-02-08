OnePlus 11 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The new OnePlus 11 5G was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the latest OnePlus flagship and its range of features, let’s find out some more details about the handset.

As we can see from the video the new OnePlus 11 5G comes with some impressive specifications and features.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not come with expandable storage, so you will be limited to the included storage on the model you choose.

The new OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch display that features a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are three on the back a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The new OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and features 100W charging, it also comes with Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.0. Prices for the handset start at £729 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





