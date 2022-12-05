New Nothing Phone headed to the USA

The Nothing Phone 1 was not launched in the USA and now Carl Pei has revealed that the company is planning to launch a new Nothing Phone in the US.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Carl Pei confirmed that a new Nothing Phone will be coming to the USA, the current device is only available in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

“The reason why we didn’t launch in the U.S. is because you need a lot of additional technical support, to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they need to make on top of Android,” Pei explained in an interview with CNBC. “We felt that we weren’t ready before.”

“Now we are in discussions with some carriers in the U.S. to potentially launch a future product there,” said the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur.

“It’s definitely a market where there’s already a lot of interest for our products. And if we launch our smartphones there, I’m sure we could obtain significant growth,” he said.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Nothing Phone, the current device comes with a unique design and features. It will be interesting to see if the new device comes with a similar unique design.

Source CNBC, MacRumors





