New Nokia smartphones launch April 8th

We heard about the new Nokia G10 smartphone earlier and now it looks like the handset will be made official on the 8th of April.

Nokia has sent out press invites for an event which will take place at 3pm on the 8th of April and we can expect to see new smartphones at the event.

A number of new devices are expected to launch at the event, this will apparently include the Nokia G10 we heard about earlier, plus a Nokia G20.

Other devices that are expected to launch at the event are the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20, we do not have any specifications on these devices as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Nokia and HMD Global have planned for their new smartphones, we will let you guys know.

Source NPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals