12 New Microsoft Word features released – Summer 2024

Microsoft Word has introduced 12 new features across desktop, web, and iOS platforms for Summer 2024. Designed to enhance your productivity and streamline your workflow across desktop, web, and iOS platforms. These updates focus on improving formatting consistency, simplifying document navigation, and strengthening collaboration capabilities.

New Microsoft Word Features

Key Takeaways : 12 new features in Microsoft Word for Summer 2024 enhance desktop, web, and iOS platforms.

“Merge Formatting by Default” automatically matches pasted text formatting to the destination.

Revamped file menu in Word for the Web for easier access to options like “Create a Copy” and “Export to PDF.”

Checkbox support in Word for the Web for creating checklists with hotkey insertion.

Advanced formatting options in Word for the Web, including multiple columns and line numbers.

Improved navigation pane in Word for the Web for efficient document navigation and editing.

New comment filtering options in Word for the Web to manage feedback more effectively.

“Copy Link to Document” feature simplifies document sharing.

Editor Pane in Word for iOS available for E3, E5, A3, and A5 customers, offering text prediction and document stats.

Table of Contents generation in Word for iOS for structured document overviews.

Ability to like comments in Word for iOS to acknowledge feedback.

Option to delete all resolved comments at once in Word for iOS for better document management.

Export documents to PDF without comments in Word for iOS for clean, professional outputs.

Merge Formatting by Default

The “Merge Formatting by Default” feature stands out as a significant update. When you paste text into your document, Word now automatically matches the formatting to the destination, ensuring a seamless and cohesive look. Initially available for Microsoft 365 Insiders, this feature will soon roll out globally, eliminating the need for manual formatting adjustments and saving you valuable time.

Improved File Menu

Word for the Web features a revamped file menu, offering a more intuitive and streamlined experience. You can now easily access essential options such as: Create a Copy, Export to PDF, Version History and Add-ins. These enhancements make document management and collaboration more efficient, allowing you to focus on your content rather than navigating menus.

Checkbox Support

Creating checklists has never been easier with the introduction of checkbox support in Word for the Web. You can now add checkboxes and use strikethroughs to mark completed items, keeping your lists organized and visually appealing. Hotkey support enables quick checkbox insertion, ensuring your workflow remains uninterrupted.

Enhanced Formatting

Word for the Web now offers advanced formatting options, empowering you to create professional-looking documents directly from your web browser. Key features include:

Multiple columns

Customizable column widths and spacing

Line numbers

These enhancements provide greater flexibility in document design, allowing you to tailor your layouts to your specific needs.

Improved Navigation

Navigating large documents becomes more efficient with the improved navigation pane in Word for the Web. Enhanced search and find/replace functionalities make it easier to locate and edit specific sections, saving you time and effort. Whether you’re working on a lengthy report or a complex proposal, these improvements streamline your document management process.

Comment Filtering in Word for the Web

Managing comments is now more straightforward with the introduction of new filtering options. You can filter comments by:

Active

Resolved

Mentions

This feature allows you to focus on the most relevant feedback, improving collaboration and streamlining the document review process.

The new “Copy Link to Document” feature simplifies document sharing by allowing you to generate a link to your document with a single click. This ensures that everyone has access to the latest version of your document, fostering seamless collaboration among team members.

Editor Pane in Word for iOS

The Editor Pane, now available for E3, E5, A3, and A5 customers in Word for iOS, brings powerful writing assistance to your fingertips. Features include:

Text prediction

Document stats

Writing suggestions

This pane provides valuable insights and recommendations, helping you improve writing efficiency and accuracy on your iOS devices.

Table of Contents in Word for iOS

Generating a table of contents is now possible in Word for iOS, mirroring the functionality of desktop and web versions. This feature allows you to create a structured overview of your document, making it easier for readers to navigate and find relevant sections. Whether you’re working on a report or a book, this enhancement improves your document creation capabilities on iOS devices.

Liking Comments and Deleting Resolved Comments in Word for iOS

Word for iOS now supports liking comments, allowing you to acknowledge feedback and engage with collaborators more effectively. Additionally, you can now delete all resolved comments at once, keeping your document clean and organized. These features foster a more collaborative environment and streamline the comment management process.

Exporting to PDF Without Comments in Word for iOS

When exporting documents to PDF in Word for iOS, you now have the option to exclude comments. This feature allows you to create clean, professional PDFs free from review annotations, ensuring your final documents are polished and ready for distribution.

Microsoft Word’s 12 new features for Summer 2024 are designed to enhance your productivity, collaboration, and document management capabilities across desktop, web, and iOS platforms. By improving formatting consistency, simplifying navigation, and strengthening collaboration tools, these updates empower you to create, manage, and share documents more efficiently and effectively, ultimately boosting your productivity and elevating the quality of your work.



