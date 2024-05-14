New Mercedes AMG GT 43 Coupe Starts at €118,388

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé is a remarkable addition to the esteemed AMG sports car family, seamlessly blending raw power with the brand’s signature luxury and advanced technology. This sleek and agile vehicle is designed to captivate driving enthusiasts who seek an exhilarating experience behind the wheel without compromising on comfort or sophistication.

Unparalleled Performance and Cutting-Edge Features

At the heart of the AMG GT 43 Coupé lies a formidable 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, capable of unleashing an impressive 310 kW (421 hp) of power and 500 Nm of torque. This potent powerplant propels the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h. The vehicle’s exceptional performance is further enhanced by the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, which ensures lightning-fast and precise gear changes, while the high-performance ceramic composite brake system provides unparalleled stopping power and control.

The AMG GT 43 Coupé’s exterior is a masterpiece of aerodynamic design, featuring sleek lines and aggressive styling cues that hint at its incredible performance capabilities. The car sits on striking 19-inch AMG alloy wheels as standard, with larger options available for those who desire an even more commanding presence on the road.

Luxurious Interior and Customization Options

Step inside the AMG GT 43 Coupé, and you’ll be greeted by a sumptuous interior that perfectly complements the vehicle’s athletic exterior. The cabin is adorned with premium materials and innovative technology, such as the expansive 11.9-inch MBUX multimedia touchscreen display and the AMG sports seats, upholstered in supple black Nappa leather. Comfort and convenience features abound, including THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, the PRE-SAFE® system for enhanced safety, and wireless smartphone charging.

For discerning customers who wish to make their AMG GT 43 Coupé truly their own, Mercedes-Benz offers an array of personalization options through the MANUFAKTUR program. This exclusive service allows owners to select from a wide range of bespoke exterior paintwork and interior fittings, ensuring that each vehicle is a unique reflection of its owner’s personal style and taste.

Pricing and Availability: Bringing the AMG GT 43 Coupé to Your Driveway

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé is now available for order through authorized Mercedes-Benz retail partners or online, with a starting price of €118,388. To further enhance the driving experience, customers can opt for various packages and features, such as the AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package (€4,819.50), a fixed rear wing (€2,380.00), and the immersive Burmester® Surround Sound System (€1,511.30). Other notable options include a panoramic roof, head-up display, and AMG Performance seats, allowing owners to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences and requirements.

Elevating the Driving Experience to New Heights

For passionate drivers who crave an even more intense and engaging experience, the AMG GT 43 Coupé offers the AMG TRACK PACE sports menu and various driving programs, including the exhilarating “RACE” mode. These features allow owners to push their vehicle to its limits on the track, while the car’s advanced safety systems and robust construction ensure that they can do so with confidence and peace of mind.

In conclusion, the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering, combining breathtaking performance, luxurious comfort, and innovative technology in a single, awe-inspiring package. Whether navigating winding roads or turning heads in the city, this exceptional vehicle is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged

Power: 310 kW (421 hp) at 6,750 rpm

Torque: 500 Nm between 3,250 and 5,000 rpm

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds

Top Speed: 280 km/h

Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G

Brakes: High-performance ceramic composite

Standard Wheels: 19-inch AMG alloys

Interior: 11.9-inch MBUX multimedia touchscreen, AMG sports seats in black Nappa leather

Standard Features: THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, PRE-SAFE® system, wireless smartphone charging

Source Mercedes Benz



