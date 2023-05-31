Porsche to live stream 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars on June 8th

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and the company has announced that it will live stream a new 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars event on the 8th of June 2023.

The event will be live streamed from 9.40 pm (CEST) on the 8th of June 2023, the live stream will be available on the company’s Newsroom, their Porsche News TV, YouTube, Linkedin, and on Twitch.

The broadcast in German and English will begin at 9:40 pm (CEST). The festivities will include a spectacular presentation of music, lights and choreography. During the one-hour event, the sports car manufacturer will offer a look forward to its vision of the sports car of the future. Over five acts, Porsche will explore the themes of Heritage, Zeitgeist, Performance, Pioneering Spirit and Dreams together with contemporary witnesses, brand ambassadors, Porsche dreamers and cars from the brand’s 75-year history. Fans and enthusiasts around the world are invited to join the festivities live, via their screens, as Porsche kicks off the extensive “Driven by Dreams. 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars” special exhibition. The following day, 9 June, the exhibition will open to the public at the Porsche Museum.

You can find out more details about the 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars event over at the Porsche website at the link below. It will be interesting to see exactly what Porsche has planned for the event.

Source Porsche



