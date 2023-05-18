Porsche Taycan gets Apple Maps EV Routing in the USA

Porsche has announced that its Taycan electric vehicle now supports Apple Maps EV Routing in the USA, the feature takes into account the charge of your vehicle, charger locations, and also charging time to plan your route.

This feature work with Apple Maps and Apple Carplay in the Porsche Taycan in the USA, the feature can automatically suggest where you can charge your vehicle along your route.

“We’ve listened to our customers, and they appreciate flexibility,” says Steffen Haug, Managing Director, Porsche Digital, Inc. “This integration with a product that they are already familiar with gives more options and confidence in how they use their Taycan, both in day-to-day activities and on longer road trips.”

Apple® Maps EV routing uses real-time vehicle information to help customers navigate to their destination, recommending charging stops when needed. By analyzing elevation changes along the route and other factors, Apple® Maps identifies appropriate charging stations along the way. If a customer drives until the charge gets too low, they are offered a route to the nearest compatible charging station.

You can find out more details about the Apple Maps EV Routing feature for the Porsche Taycan at the link below, the feature is only available in the USA at the moment, it is not clear when it will be available in the UK.

Source Porsche



