100,000th Porsche Taycan appears in new video

Back in November Porsche announced that the 100,000th Porsche Taycan EV had rolled off the production line.

Porsche has now released a new video featuring the 100,000th Taycan which you can see below, the EV has been a popular car for Porsche.

Not only the Taycan itself, but also its state-of-the-art production methods set standards in the areas of sustainability and digitalisation. A high-tech production facility, featuring new technology and processes, has been built in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in the production of the electric powertrains, for example. Thanks to ‘machine learning’, for instance, camera systems assess quality even more precisely than conventional non-AI monitoring systems when stamping the drive number and pre-assembling the gearbox. This also reduces the workload of production staff, as they have to do less follow-up checking. One example from the area of resource-conserving processes and technology is the recuperation of energy from robots. As with the Taycan, kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy during braking processes and is stored with the help of a high-performance capacitor. If the robot accelerates, the recuperated energy is put to use.

Source Porsche





