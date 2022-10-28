New Mercedes A Class and B Class start at £31,880

Mercedes Benz has announced that the new Mercedes A Class and B Class models are now available to buy in the UK.

The new A-Class starts at £31,880 on the road and the B Class starts at £35,100 on the road, both models are now available to order.

The new A-Class features a range of engine variants including both petrol and diesel options. Those choosing a mild hybrid will find an additional 48-volt electrical system is included that supports agility when starting off, with 10kW more power. Plug-in hybrids blend performance with practicality and can be specified as either an A 250 e Hatchback or Saloon.

For the new B-Class, engine choice is either a B200 d or B200; with all powertrain technology the same across both models.

The A-Class and B-Class are now available with either a 7 or 8 speed DCT gearbox depending on engine choice. An innovative belt-driven starter-generator or RSG also improves comfort and smoothness while driving. The RSG ensures a quieter start than conventional starters and allows ‘sailing’ with the combustion engine switched off during steady cruising. The RSG also on overrun recuperates and supplies the 12-volt and 48-volt batteries.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes A Class and B Class models over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes



