Mercedes Benz wants to make accidents a thing of the past

Mercedes Benz has revealed that it is looking to make accidents a thing of the past, it has plans for the future for accident-free driving. The company has plans to make cars safer to the point where accidents are eliminated.

The company has already developed a wide range of safety features for its vehicles and it is continuing to develop more. The company is planning to have accident-free driving for its vehicles by 2050.

Safety is an essential part of Mercedes-Benz’s DNA and one of the central responsibilities the company has assumed – towards all road users. The priority of the brand with the star is to prevent accidents and improve the outcomes of accidents. The company is using two anniversaries in active and passive safety as an opportunity to present its latest safety features. Everything was set off by car test in October exactly 25 years ago. In Sweden in 1997, the A-Class rolled during the so-called ‘moose test’. This prompted the rapid and widespread introduction of the Electronic Stability Program ESP® in all Mercedes‑Benz model series. The company immediately followed up with extensive development of driving assistance systems[1]; today, drivers of current Mercedes-Benz models enjoy the support of more than 40 such systems. The second anniversary: Twenty years ago, the anticipatory protection system PRE‑SAFE®, which has undergone continuous development ever since, was introduced. The system marked the first time that active elements helped support passive protective measures in order to improve outcomes in the event of an accident. The company is pursuing a clear goal: to achieve accident-free driving by 2050. The ‘real-life safety’ philosophy guiding the company’s ambitious goal is based on real‑world accidents, with the Group’s own Accident Research unit, which Mercedes-Benz has been conducting for more than 50 years, forming an essential component. In recent years, the research has been expanded to include locations in China and India.

You can find out more details about Mercedes Benz’s plans for accident-free driving in the future at the link below.

Source Mercedes



