New JBL Quantum Series gaming headsets and earbuds unveiled

JBL has unveiled its latest range of Quantum Series headsets and earbuds this week building on the success of its previous wireless gaming headset in the form of the JBL Quantum TWS Air and JBL Quantum 100X/P, 360X/P and 910X/P. The new headsets physically designed for gaming will be available to purchase during March 2023 although no details on pricing or worldwide availability of been released by JBL as yet.

JBL Quantum TWS Air

Featuring JBL QuantumSURROUND and a dual source connection to connect to both a PC and a phone at the same time with the included ultra-low latency dongle, the headphones allow users a wire-free gaming experience, whether that’s at home or on the go. The JBL Quantum TWS Air is equipped with four microphones, two in each earbud, allowing gamers to go into the mission at hand with high quality sound and communication. The JBL Quantum TWS Air will be available in black on JBL.com summer 2023.

JBL Quantum 910X & JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset

XBOX and PlayStation users can now match headsets to their favorite consoles. Kicking off this series and primed to be one of the most advanced headsets on the market, the JBL Quantum 910X and 910P are equipped with JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 audio with integrated head tracking, allowing gamers to experience the very best spatial surround sound via the USB-A/C wireless connection on the console. With active noise cancelling, gamers can get rid of unwanted background sounds and fully immerse themselves in the game.

JBL Quantum 360X & JBL Quantum 360P gaming headset

Take the competition to the next level with the JBL Quantum 360 series. With the ability to play and charge at the same time, users will never miss out on the action. The JBL Quantum 360 X/P feature DualSOURCE allowing two device connection and up to 22 hours of battery life, meaning players can stay connected with their teammates without delay.

JBL Quantum 100X & JBL Quantum 100P

Get your head in the game with the JBL Quantum 100X or 100P. With crystal clear in-game communication, users will always be heard. With lightweight and durable construction, the JBL Quantum 100X/P is the perfect headset for starter gamers looking to get in on the action.”

JBL gaming headsets

“The new JBL Quantum Series line-up are gaming headsets specifically designed for XBOX and PlayStation consoles. The JBL Quantum 100X/P, 360X/P and 910X/P, where X versions are compatible with XBOX and P versions with PlayStation, enable gamers to have a headset for their preferred set up. Every gamer has a preference, but JBL is the only gaming headset manufacturer to offer players wireless spatial audio virtualization with head tracking specific to console – the JBL Quantum 910X/P provide consumers with JBL’s QuantumSPATIAL 360 immersive audio with head tracking for spot on accuracy. The 360X/P and the 910X/P are equipped with JBL’s DualSOURCE, ensuring you never miss a call even in the heat of the battle.”

“Since we ventured into the gaming space, our mission has always been to develop top-tier audio products for all-level gamers,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “JBL Quantum products provide gamers with outstanding sound features and innovative designs, allowing them to stay in the zone, loud and clear. Our JBL Quantum portfolio, including the new JBL Quantum TWS Air and the XBOX and PlayStation additions, give players at every level a competitive advantage for their console preferences.”

Source : JBL





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals