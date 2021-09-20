New iPad Pro and AirPods Pro coming next year

Apple just launched their new iPhone 13 and some iPads and now we have some details on the new iPad Pro and AirPods Pro which will launch next year.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple will be launch its iPad Pro models next year along with the new AirPods Pro. This was revealed in in recently Power On newsletter for Bloomberg.

It is not clear as yet on what changes the 2022 iPad Pro will get over the current range, we can expect the device to come with a faster processor and more RAM. There are no details as yet on whether Apple will change the design of the updated iPad Pro range over the current range.

Apple has a number of new products coming next year as well as the new iPad Pro tablets and the new AirPods Pro. This will include a new Mac Pro tower computer to replace the current one, this will be powered by a new Apple Silicon processor.

We can also expect a new MacBook air with a new Apple Silicon processor and and range of other devices. We are also expecting Apple to launch a new iMac, although that device is expected to launch before the end of 2021.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals