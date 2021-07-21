New iPad Mini to come with Apple A15 processor

We previously head that the new iPad Mini would be launching this fall and now we have more details on the device.

According to a recent report from 9 to 5 Mac, the new iPad Mini will be powered by an Apple 15 processor, this processor has yet to be made official.

The Apple A15 Bionic processor is going to launch with the new iPhone 13 smartphone line up which is coming in September.

The iPad Mini is rumored to launch before the end of the years so it would make sense for Apple to also use this new processor in the new tablet.

According to 9 to 5 Mac as well as the new processor the new iPad Mini will also come with a USB-C connector like the iPad Pro instead of Apple’s lightning connector.

The device is rumored to come with slimmer bezels than the current model and the home button should also be removed. The device will still use Touch ID, although this will be moved to the power button like the iPad Air.

It is not clear as yet on whether this new iPad will be unveiled with the iPhone 13 in September or whether Apple may launch it at another event. Apple are also expected to hold a second fall press event for their new range of Macs, possibly in October.

