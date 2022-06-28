How to clear cache on your iPhone

Clearing the cache on your iPhone is a great way to speed things up on your device, this can easily be done on your device, you can also use these tips to clear the cache on your iPad as well.

There are two ways you can do this, either in your browser on your iPhone or iPad or on the various apps on your device. You can follow the instructions below to easily clear the cache on your iPhone or iPad. This could remove some needed storage space on your device and also possibly speed up your device as well.

How do I clear the cache on the iPhone?

This method will clear the cache in Safari on your iPhone or iPad, it will also clear all of the cookies on your device. This may help you speed up your browsing on your device in Safari. Once you clear all the cache you will need to input your passwords again on any websites as you will be signed out.

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down to Safari and Select it. Click on Clear History and Website Data on your device. A popup will appear and select Clear History and Data.

That’s it all of your browsing histories will be cleared in Safari and you will need to log in again to any websites, hopefully, this should speed things up for you on your device when you are using the Safari browser.

How do I clear cache from other apps on my iPhone or iPad?

Another way to possibly speed things up on your device is to clear the cache on individual apps that you no longer use, these apps can take up quite a bit of space with their documents and data and also possibly slow things down. If you have any app that is using a lot of data you no longer need you can delete the app and reinstall it.

The only way to remove data on these apps is to delete the app completely. Follow the steps below to delete individual apps. If you do this it will completely delete the app and all of the data so make sure you only do this for apps where you no longer need the data.

Go to Settings on your device. Select General then iPhone Storage. Select the app you want to delete and click Delete App. You will then be promoted again to Delete App, click and the app will be removed. That’s it you should have completely removed the app from your device and freed up some space.

We hope you will find these tips useful and helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and we will try our best to answer them. You can find out more information on how this can be done on your iPhone and iPad over at Apple’s website

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals