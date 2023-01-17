How to clear cache on Mac

If you are new to the Apple Mac operating system and have been using the default Apple browser Safari to surf the Internet and access online services. As you probably already know it is important to clear your browser every once in a while to make sure it is running optimally. If you are wondering how to clear the cache on Mac computers, this quick guide will take you through the process of clearing the cache within Safari.

If you have been told to clear your cache but are still unsure what exactly it is. It will please you to know that it is a system for optimizing the Internet and both the server you are connecting to and your local MacBook computer and specifically Safari the browser you used to access the Internet has its own cache facility. Enabling the browser to display websites you visit regularly quicker, as well as keeping cookies for those websites you have visited or have logins for.

Clear cache on Mac Safari

Clearing the cache of Safari, Apple’s default Mac browser is a simple process and can be completed by following the steps below.

1. First open the Safari browser and then select Preferences from the first Safari menu in the top left-hand corner of your screen just next to the Apple logo in the menu bar.

2. Once the Preferences window is open select the Advanced option on the right-hand side.

3. Down the bottom of this window you will see an option to “Show Develop menu in menu bar”. Make sure this option is selected by adding a tick to the checkbox.

4. Once selected you can then go to the Develop menu option for Safari in the menu bar and about halfway down you will see the option to Empty Caches. Or if you would prefer you can use the Option + Command + E shortcut to clear the Safari caches on your Mac without the need to access the menu.

Mac system cache

If you would like to clear the system cache on your Mac Apple provides several shortcuts, you can use to do this.

1. Open a new Finder window and then press Shift + Command + G

2. Then type in ~/Library/Caches to the search box and press Go.

3. A window showing all your cache files will then be displayed. Simply select all folders either manually or by using the shortcut Command + A. You can also select individual items if preferred.

4. Once you have your file selected delete them by pressing Command + Delete. Apple might ask you to confirm their deletion depending on your system. Simply select okay to proceed with the deletion and clearing your Mac cache of files.

Clearing other browser caches

Google Chrome browser

If you prefer using Google’s Chrome browser rather than Apple’s default Safari Internet browser the process is just a simple to clear the cache for Chrome on Mac.

1. First open your Google Chrome browser.

2. Select “Settings” from the vertical three dots located on the right-hand side of your browser window.

3. Select the Privacy and security option.

4. Then select Clear Browsing Data to clear your history, cookies cache and more.

5. Chrome will then provide you with options to choose a time range. Simply select “All Time” and select all the options under the Basic tab for Browsing History, Cookies and Cached images and files.

6. Chrome also has a keyboard shortcut Command + Shift + Delete if you would prefer to use this rather than the menu.

Firefox browser

If you prefer using Mozilla’s Firefox browser rather than the default Safari browser installed on your Mac computer simply follow the instructions below to clear its cache.

1. First open your Firefox browser.

2. Select History from the main menu at the top of the browser window.

3. Select Everything in the time range options dropdown menu.

4. Select everything that you would like to clear from the browser cache including cookies, logins, search history and more.

5. Finally click Ok to carry out the cache clear function.

6. Firefox also has a keyboard shortcut that allows you to clear its cash by pressing Command + Shift + Delete which will open the history menu window.

If you are still experiencing difficulties with your Mac even after clearing the cache on your Mac it might be worth reaching out to the official Apple support website or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to help solve any further issues you may be experiencing.





