Firefox browser now available from the Microsoft Store

Mozilla and Microsoft have announced that the Firefox browser is now available from the official Windows Store, making it one of the first major browsers to make an appearance and be available online via the Windows Store and is also available for Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.

“When it comes to your life online, you have a choice: accept the factory settings or put your privacy first. When you choose Firefox for Windows as your default browser, you’re choosing to protect your data while supporting an independent tech company. Firefox is also the only major browser backed by a non-profit fighting to give you more openness, transparency and control of your life online. Join hundreds of millions of people who choose to protect what’s important by choosing Firefox – a web browser designed to be fast, easy to use, customizable and private.”

Features of Mozilla’s Firefox browser include the ability :

– Play a video in a separate, scalable window that pins to the front of your desktop with the Picture-in-Picture feature. It stays and plays while you go about your other business on other tabs or do things outside of the browser.

– From security to news to gaming, there’s an extension for everyone. Add as many as you want until your browser is just right.

– Firefox was created by Mozilla as a faster, more private alternative to browsers like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Our mission-driven company and volunteer community continue to put your privacy above all else.

– Hit the Pocket button when you come across an interesting article, video, recipe — you know, the good stuff on the internet — but just don’t have the time. Pocket stashes it in your own private, distraction-free space to dive into later.

– Built for Firefox, the Facebook Container extension helps to stop Facebook from collecting your personal data and web activity when you’re outside of Facebook — yes, they’re actually doing this.

– Start using Firefox on your phone then switch to the Firefox browser on your computer. With Firefox across your devices you can take your bookmarks, saved logins and browsing history wherever you go. Firefox browser also takes the guesswork out of passwords by remembering your passwords across devices.

“Firefox browser gives you effortless privacy protection with lightning-fast page loads. Enhanced Tracking Protection automatically blocks over 2,000 known online trackers from invading your privacy and slowing down your webpages. Firefox browser also introduces a clean new design that makes it easier to get more things done, more quickly. Plus, with smart browsing features built in, Firefox lets you take your privacy, passwords, and bookmarks with you safely wherever you go.”

