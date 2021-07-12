New 2021 iPad Mini with updated design coming this fall

The last thing we heard about the 2021 iPad Mini was that the device would come with a new design with slimmer bezels and a larger display than the current model.

The device is rumored to come with an 8.4 inch display, the current iPad Mini comes with 7.9 inch display, it will also get a number of other upgrades.

The design of the new 2021 iPad Mini is rumored to be similar to that of the iPad Air, Apple will ditch the home button on the device and instead use Touch ID on the power button.

The new iPad Mini will also come with a new processor and more RAM, and it will also get some updated cameras.

Apple is expected to launch this new iPad Mini some time in the fall. We may see the device at the iPhone 13 event in September. Apple is also expected to launch its new range of Macs later this year which would also launch at the same event.

There is also the possibility that Apple will launch their Macs a a different press event and they may decide to launch their new iPad at this event.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Apple has planned for the launch of their new devices, as soon as we get some details on exactly when they will launch, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: svetapple.sk

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals