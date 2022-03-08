New iPad Air could feature M1 processor

Apple is holding a press event today, we will see a number of new devices at the event. This will include a new iPad Air, an iPhone SE 3, a 13 inch MacBook Pro and some other devices.

Now it would appear that we may have some details on Apple’s new iPad Air, according to a recent report, this new iPad may be powered by an Apple M1 Silicon processor.

The news comes in a report from 9 to 5 Mac who has revealed that Apple is planning to give the iPad Air a performance increase with an Apple Silicon processor.

The design of the new iPad Air is not expected to change, the device had an updated design in its release last year, with the removal of the Home Button and slimmer bezels.

The device is also expected to come with 5G on the cellular model, it is not clear as yet what other updates the iPad Air will get.

We will also get to see the new iPhone SE 3 at the press event tomorrow, this device is rumored to come with an Apple A15 Bionic processor, the design is expected to be the same as the current handset.

Apple will also be launching their new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new Apple M2 processor, there is also the possibility of a new Mac Studio and a new Apple display.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals