How to watch the Apple Event tomorrow

A new Apple Event is taking place tomorrow, if you are wondering how you can watch the event, we have all the details.

Apple will be live streaming the event on their website tomorrow. The event will take place at 6 PM UK time and at 10 AM PST in the US.

We are expecting to see a range of new devices at tomorrow’s Apple Event, this will include the new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and a new 13 inch MacBook Pro. There is also the possibility that we may see a new Mac Mini at the event and also a new Apple Display.

We already know many details about the iPhone SE 3, the device is expected to have a similar design to the current iPhone SE. The handset will get a number of hardware upgrades, this will include the Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13.

The handset is also expected to come with more RAM than the current device and it will also get updated cameras. Apple may also remove the Home Button from the handset and put the Touch ID on the power button. It is not clear as yet whether this smartphone will come with Touch ID.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be the first of Apple’s new Macs in 2022 to use the new M2 processor. We are also expecting the new iPad Air to have the same design as the existing model and just come with updated hardware including a new processor and more.

You can find out more details about the event over at Apple’s website at the link below, it will be live-streamed from Apple’s website.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals