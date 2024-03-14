New game engine runs ZX Spectrum Manic Miner on Arduino UNO

A new game engine developed by Scott Porter allows the classic ’80s game Manic Miner, originally for Sinclair ZX Spectrum computers, to be played on an Arduino UNO. This engine is distinct from previous efforts, such as James Bowman’s Gameduino port, by running on an Arduino UNO Rev3 with a custom shield that facilitates composite video output, sound, and NES controller connectivity.

You can now step back into the ’80s, the golden era of video games, where the joy of gaming was found in the simplicity of pixelated adventures. Now, you can relive those moments with a classic game, Manic Miner, brought back to life on your Arduino UNO. Scott Porter has crafted a new game engine that allows this iconic game to run on modern hardware, preserving the essence of its original allure.

Arduino UNO Games Engine

This new engine is a marvel for those who appreciate the blend of old-school gaming with current technology. It’s designed specifically for the Arduino UNO Rev3 and requires a special shield for video and audio output. This shield isn’t just any piece of hardware; it’s a multifunctional tool that comes with a speaker driver circuit, control buttons, and even a port for an NES controller. It’s like having a piece of the past in your hands, offering an immersive experience that’s reminiscent of the game’s heyday.

“This is a project to demonstrate the use of my game engine, with a port of Manic Miner, originally for the ZX Spectrum, by Matthew Smith. Please note that this is for the original Arduino UNO with the ATMega328P microcontroller – it will not work on any other versions of the Arduino. Also, some of the cheaper “Arduino compatible” boards use resonators instead of crystals for their clock. These are nowhere near accurate enough to generate the video signal. I have tried several and it caused extreme jitter in the image. If you can, use an official Arduino, or at least a board with a proper 16Mhz crystal!!”

One of the most impressive aspects of Porter’s engine is its pixel-perfect collision detection. For a game like Manic Miner, where precision is everything, this feature is crucial. It ensures that every jump and every obstacle feels just as it did in the original game, providing a challenge that will test your skills and reflexes.

While the engine displays the game in monochrome, a tribute to its roots, you might notice a few glitches here and there. But rather than detracting from the experience, these quirks add to the retro charm. The engine’s meticulous video timing is the secret behind its smooth display, preserving the rhythm and flow of the game that fans remember.

The technical specifications of the engine are a testament to its sophistication. It boasts a 50fps framerate and a 256×256 resolution, while managing to support up to nine sprites at once. This sprite limit means you’ll need to think strategically as you navigate through the game’s levels, much like gamers did when Manic Miner first hit the scene.

Porter’s work on this engine is more than just a nod to nostalgia; it’s a showcase of the Arduino UNO’s potential for creative projects. It opens doors for hobbyists and developers to experiment and bring new ideas to life using this adaptable platform. So, prepare yourself to delve into the pixelated world of Manic Miner once again. This ingeniously crafted game engine not only revives a beloved classic but also highlights the versatility of the Arduino UNO for innovative ventures. Get ready to jump, dodge, and relive the magic of retro gaming with a modern twist.

Source: AB

Image Credit : Scott Porter



