PicoZX Handheld a versatile ZX Spectrum Emulator

The PicoZX is a unique handheld emulator for the ZX Spectrum, a home computer popular in the 1980s. It is powered using a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and features a 2.8″ IPS display. The PicoZX has been specifically designed for enthusiasts and those interested in retro computing and gaming, and can be assembled in two variants: a slim version and a full version with additional ports and features. Let’s take a closer look at both.

The ZX Spectrum, introduced by Sir Clive Sinclair in 1982, was a milestone in making home computing accessible and fun, with a vast library of games that captivated countless enthusiasts. The PicoZX is a tribute to this era, allowing you to play these beloved games on a modern, portable device. The PicoZX is powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico, a tiny yet powerful microcontroller that runs at 133 MHz. Don’t let its size fool you; it’s more than capable of providing a smooth and responsive emulation experience.

PicoZX Handheld

When you decide to build your own PicoZX, you’re in for a hands-on adventure. You’ll be soldering components, flashing emulator firmware, and ultimately creating a unique handheld emulator that suits your taste, whether you opt for the minimalist slim version or the fully-equipped full version. To start assembling your PicoZX, you’ll need a few key components: a micro SD card slot, an 18650 lithium-ion battery, a charge controller, and tactile switches. These parts are the building blocks of your device, paving the way for hours of retro gaming fun.

The firmware is the soul of your emulator, replicating the ZX Spectrum’s functionality. Loading this software onto your Raspberry Pi Pico is an essential step in awakening your PicoZX. If you’re always on the move, the slim version of the PicoZX is your perfect companion. Its compact design means you can slip it into your pocket and enjoy classic games wherever you are, without any extra gear.

For those who want the full retro experience, the full version of the PicoZX is the way to go. It comes with VGA, joystick, and advanced audio connections, turning your handheld into a complete retro gaming system. Choosing the full version unlocks a world of possibilities. You’re not just playing games; you’re immersing yourself in the past. With VGA output, external audio, joystick support, and USB connectivity for additional peripherals, your gaming sessions become a mirror of the original ZX Spectrum experience.

The PicoZX isn’t just about reliving the ZX Spectrum; it’s about versatility. Thanks to the multi-computer machine emulator (MC) project, your device can run a variety of emulators, allowing you to dive into a broader universe of classic computing. The PicoZX is more than just a gadget; it’s a bridge to the past, offering a rich and diverse retro computing and gaming experience. Whether you choose the streamlined slim model or the expansive full version, the PicoZX reconnects you with the timeless charm of classic gaming. For more information and to purchase the components you require to make this fantastic retro device jump over to Tindie.



